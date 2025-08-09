 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® Mafia: The Old Country Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 August 2025 Build 19539235 Edited 9 August 2025 – 14:39:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed chat messages
  • Killcam improvements
  • Fixed 1v3 and 1v2 spawning issues
  • Fixed clients moving before the countdown

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2386721
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2386722
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2386723
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link