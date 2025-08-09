Unfortunately, with this update, saves from 0.019 are incompatible. We tried our best but the save architecture is just too different. We apologize for the inconvenience.
- CMAA2 anti-aliasing option
- Various map fixes
- Improved networking of stats and conditions
- Fences can now snap vertically
- Improved networking of persistent corpses and persistent decals
- You can now drink out of generators, fuel tanks, water containers
- Moved character creation area - loading in should now be faster
- Weapon cases should always spawn items
- Loading screen on construction menu
- More difficult locks give more XP, and vice versa
- New save game system (games should save and load a bit faster)
- Rust is now independent of chassis damage
- Cars now rust in snow, rain, wet conditions
- WIP vehicle deformation due to chassis damage
- You can use spray paint to color vehicles
- Build menu has some tips now on some categories
- Allow XP for crafting if the crafter is within the utility cabinet radius
- Improved mountain cap resolution
- Add rabbits
- Add icons to places you can attach wires (e.g. power outlets)
- Add boars
- Skin tone selector in character creation; face preset system
- Improve performance of tree rendering
- Sinks can now be moved by players & rewired
- Fix bug where some use hints would remain onscreen when they shouldn't
- Behind-the-scenes item loading improvements
- Display smell effect of items in their properties
- You can use spray paint to paint vehicles
- Add Steel Wool which can be used to strip rust and paint from vehicles
- Restrict destroying furniture, barricades etc. if they have something built on them
- UN P9 SMG weapon
- Fix time running when it shouldn't (e.g. if a server has 'advance time with no players' off, plants won't die when you're offline)
- Convert a bunch of asset loading to asynchronous loading (fewer hitches)
- Texture resolution fixes and performance improvements
- Better plant details UI, tells you when a plant is explicitly dead
- Notifications now have an x to dismiss them
- You can now ride the rocket ship
- Right click items to bring up a context menu of use options
- Fix vehicle camera oscillating in and out at low FPS
- Buildable fluorescent lights
- Add DeleteSaveGame, DeleteAllSaveGames cheats
- Fix canned food spawning decayed sometimes
- Fix being able to change car door locks when in the presence of a utility cabinet or when the car door is locked
- Add weight and quantity to item tooltips
- New bed functionality in multiplayer: you can have multiple beds
- Improved sky lighting
- Fish journal UI
- Fish now have weights and lengths
- Fix being able to duplicate light bulbs by moving furniture
- Fix being able to install locks that are located in the container you are trying to lock
- Update the ingame map to use the entire game region
- Fix piano not being audible to listen servers
- Some new music
- Optimize vehicle loading
- Fix unwieldy RAM usage by foliage
- Add detailed reason why you can't use your flashlight
- Fix SRG placement angle
- Plant quality meters are now colored
- New location marker icons on map
- New zombie bodybag noises
- Add some stagger/stunlock settings for zombies
- Add vein.StaggerChance, vein.StunLockChance, vein.StunLockDuration settings
- Buffed furnace fuel burn times
- Fix grass poking up in winter
- Fix "0/0" showing when equipping a melee weapon
- Courthouse and bar/grill updates
- Fix some bad chair animation positionings
- Add vein.Zombies.CrawlSpeedMultiplier setting
- Fix some settings (e.g. pvp) resetting when selecting difficulty presets
- Make plants not collide with players
- Reduce XP given from boiling water
- Save games that are incompatible will display a message instead of crashing you
- Reduce the network load of a variety of game systems, may help desync
- Many networking & performance fixes and optimizations
