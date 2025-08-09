CMAA2 anti-aliasing option



Various map fixes



Improved networking of stats and conditions



Fences can now snap vertically



Improved networking of persistent corpses and persistent decals



You can now drink out of generators, fuel tanks, water containers



Moved character creation area - loading in should now be faster



Weapon cases should always spawn items



Loading screen on construction menu



More difficult locks give more XP, and vice versa



New save game system (games should save and load a bit faster)



Rust is now independent of chassis damage



Cars now rust in snow, rain, wet conditions



WIP vehicle deformation due to chassis damage



You can use spray paint to color vehicles



Build menu has some tips now on some categories



Allow XP for crafting if the crafter is within the utility cabinet radius



Improved mountain cap resolution



Add rabbits



Add icons to places you can attach wires (e.g. power outlets)



Add boars



Skin tone selector in character creation; face preset system



Improve performance of tree rendering



Sinks can now be moved by players & rewired



Fix bug where some use hints would remain onscreen when they shouldn't



Behind-the-scenes item loading improvements



Display smell effect of items in their properties



You can use spray paint to paint vehicles



Add Steel Wool which can be used to strip rust and paint from vehicles



Restrict destroying furniture, barricades etc. if they have something built on them



UN P9 SMG weapon



Fix time running when it shouldn't (e.g. if a server has 'advance time with no players' off, plants won't die when you're offline)



Convert a bunch of asset loading to asynchronous loading (fewer hitches)



Texture resolution fixes and performance improvements



Better plant details UI, tells you when a plant is explicitly dead



Notifications now have an x to dismiss them



You can now ride the rocket ship



Right click items to bring up a context menu of use options



Fix vehicle camera oscillating in and out at low FPS



Buildable fluorescent lights



Add DeleteSaveGame, DeleteAllSaveGames cheats



Fix canned food spawning decayed sometimes



Fix being able to change car door locks when in the presence of a utility cabinet or when the car door is locked



Add weight and quantity to item tooltips



New bed functionality in multiplayer: you can have multiple beds



Improved sky lighting



Fish journal UI



Fish now have weights and lengths



Fix being able to duplicate light bulbs by moving furniture



Fix being able to install locks that are located in the container you are trying to lock



Update the ingame map to use the entire game region



Fix piano not being audible to listen servers



Some new music



Optimize vehicle loading



Fix unwieldy RAM usage by foliage



Add detailed reason why you can't use your flashlight



Fix SRG placement angle



Plant quality meters are now colored



New location marker icons on map



New zombie bodybag noises



Add some stagger/stunlock settings for zombies



Add vein.StaggerChance, vein.StunLockChance, vein.StunLockDuration settings



Buffed furnace fuel burn times



Fix grass poking up in winter



Fix "0/0" showing when equipping a melee weapon



Courthouse and bar/grill updates



Fix some bad chair animation positionings



Add vein.Zombies.CrawlSpeedMultiplier setting



Fix some settings (e.g. pvp) resetting when selecting difficulty presets



Make plants not collide with players



Reduce XP given from boiling water



Save games that are incompatible will display a message instead of crashing you



Reduce the network load of a variety of game systems, may help desync



Many networking & performance fixes and optimizations



Unfortunately, with this update, saves from 0.019 are incompatible. We tried our best but the save architecture is just too different. We apologize for the inconvenience.