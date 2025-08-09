 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19539160
Update notes via Steam Community


Unfortunately, with this update, saves from 0.019 are incompatible. We tried our best but the save architecture is just too different. We apologize for the inconvenience.

  • CMAA2 anti-aliasing option
  • Various map fixes
  • Improved networking of stats and conditions
  • Fences can now snap vertically
  • Improved networking of persistent corpses and persistent decals
  • You can now drink out of generators, fuel tanks, water containers
  • Moved character creation area - loading in should now be faster
  • Weapon cases should always spawn items
  • Loading screen on construction menu
  • More difficult locks give more XP, and vice versa
  • New save game system (games should save and load a bit faster)
  • Rust is now independent of chassis damage
  • Cars now rust in snow, rain, wet conditions
  • WIP vehicle deformation due to chassis damage
  • You can use spray paint to color vehicles
  • Build menu has some tips now on some categories
  • Allow XP for crafting if the crafter is within the utility cabinet radius
  • Improved mountain cap resolution
  • Add rabbits
  • Add icons to places you can attach wires (e.g. power outlets)
  • Add boars
  • Skin tone selector in character creation; face preset system
  • Improve performance of tree rendering
  • Sinks can now be moved by players & rewired
  • Fix bug where some use hints would remain onscreen when they shouldn't
  • Behind-the-scenes item loading improvements
  • Display smell effect of items in their properties
  • You can use spray paint to paint vehicles
  • Add Steel Wool which can be used to strip rust and paint from vehicles
  • Restrict destroying furniture, barricades etc. if they have something built on them
  • UN P9 SMG weapon
  • Fix time running when it shouldn't (e.g. if a server has 'advance time with no players' off, plants won't die when you're offline)
  • Convert a bunch of asset loading to asynchronous loading (fewer hitches)
  • Texture resolution fixes and performance improvements
  • Better plant details UI, tells you when a plant is explicitly dead
  • Notifications now have an x to dismiss them
  • You can now ride the rocket ship
  • Right click items to bring up a context menu of use options
  • Fix vehicle camera oscillating in and out at low FPS
  • Buildable fluorescent lights
  • Add DeleteSaveGame, DeleteAllSaveGames cheats
  • Fix canned food spawning decayed sometimes
  • Fix being able to change car door locks when in the presence of a utility cabinet or when the car door is locked
  • Add weight and quantity to item tooltips
  • New bed functionality in multiplayer: you can have multiple beds
  • Improved sky lighting
  • Fish journal UI
  • Fish now have weights and lengths
  • Fix being able to duplicate light bulbs by moving furniture
  • Fix being able to install locks that are located in the container you are trying to lock
  • Update the ingame map to use the entire game region
  • Fix piano not being audible to listen servers
  • Some new music
  • Optimize vehicle loading
  • Fix unwieldy RAM usage by foliage
  • Add detailed reason why you can't use your flashlight
  • Fix SRG placement angle
  • Plant quality meters are now colored
  • New location marker icons on map
  • New zombie bodybag noises
  • Add some stagger/stunlock settings for zombies
  • Add vein.StaggerChance, vein.StunLockChance, vein.StunLockDuration settings
  • Buffed furnace fuel burn times
  • Fix grass poking up in winter
  • Fix "0/0" showing when equipping a melee weapon
  • Courthouse and bar/grill updates
  • Fix some bad chair animation positionings
  • Add vein.Zombies.CrawlSpeedMultiplier setting
  • Fix some settings (e.g. pvp) resetting when selecting difficulty presets
  • Make plants not collide with players
  • Reduce XP given from boiling water
  • Save games that are incompatible will display a message instead of crashing you
  • Reduce the network load of a variety of game systems, may help desync
  • Many networking & performance fixes and optimizations

