Hello everyone,
We've received a lot of player feedback recently. Based on this, we're implementing the following updates:
1.Added grenades for the Human faction. Grenades not only deal high damage but can also knock back Mutants.
2.Fixed a bug causing abnormal AI behavior for Humans.
3.Improved the brightness in Chase Mode maps.
