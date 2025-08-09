 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19539141 Edited 9 August 2025 – 13:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone,

We've received a lot of player feedback recently. Based on this, we're implementing the following updates:
1.Added grenades for the Human faction. Grenades not only deal high damage but can also knock back Mutants.
2.Fixed a bug causing abnormal AI behavior for Humans.
3.Improved the brightness in Chase Mode maps.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3754371
