 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Mafia: The Old Country Marvel Rivals Call of Duty® Battlefield™ 1
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 August 2025 Build 19539109 Edited 9 August 2025 – 13:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Italian language is now available! Toggle sprint is also now an option, mostly requested by the Steam Deck community.

And in case you missed it, here's Chapter 2's official trailer dropping on the 23rd October:

More changes below:

General

  • Journal UI slightly bigger to accommodate new languages.

  • Tutorial popups now wrap text properly.

Performance

  • Further reduction in disk size by 100MB.

Language

  • Italian language now introduced - Head over to the Language selection in the Gameplay menu to apply it.

Controls

  • Toggle Sprint now available! Head over to the Controls menu to select it.

AI

  • Improved fire monster SFX - more distinguishable from the ivy monster.

  • Improved AI behaviour - patrolling less predictable, spawn chance changes with player's behaviour.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2882611
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link