Italian language is now available! Toggle sprint is also now an option, mostly requested by the Steam Deck community.

And in case you missed it, here's Chapter 2's official trailer dropping on the 23rd October:

More changes below:

General

Journal UI slightly bigger to accommodate new languages.

Tutorial popups now wrap text properly.

Performance

Further reduction in disk size by 100MB.

Language

Italian language now introduced - Head over to the Language selection in the Gameplay menu to apply it.

Controls

Toggle Sprint now available! Head over to the Controls menu to select it.

AI