🕰️ Release Date: August 12th

🪹 Price: $4.99

🪶 A 10% launch discount will be available.

The Nest is a first-person psychological horror adventure game.

We're excited to have you step into the mansion!

Note on Translations:

The in-game text currently uses automatic translation.

If there is strong interest and enough wishlist additions from your country, we will actively consider adding an official translation in a future update.

Feedback and Suggestions:

We'd love to hear your thoughts! If you encounter any issues or have suggestions for improvements while playing, please let us know in the comments or discussions.

Thank you for your support!