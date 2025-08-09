Dev Log – Cycles, combat & optimization (August 5, 2025)
Tawa: Lost in Time – recent improvements
🌄 Dynamic day/night cycle tested!
A complete time system is now implemented:
Day lasts longer than night, to encourage exploration
Sunrise is set around 5 AM, sunset around 8 PM
The system also allows time speed control based on context or scene
This prepares the ground for future additions like:
Dynamic weather
Time-sensitive creature behaviors
🦖 Improved carnivore AI
Predators can now:
track Tawa for longer distances
chase him even after line-of-sight is lost
persist in the hunt if they’ve locked onto him
This creates more tension and survival pressure, while keeping encounters fair.
🧠 New stamina system
Tawa now has a stamina meter:
It decreases when sprinting or jumping
It regenerates slowly while standing still
You’ll need to think twice before sprinting blindly
💡 Tip: If you run at the wrong time, you may have no stamina left to escape the next predator...
🎬 Immersive new intro
A simple but atmospheric intro scene now sets the tone when launching the game.
Later, this will evolve into environment-driven cinematics to tell Tawa’s story without any dialogue.
🧱 Collision system fixed
Previously:
Some objects caused double collisions
Fallen trees had inconsistent interaction
✅ This is now fixed:
Collisions now behave more naturally
Contact points like jaws or heads react properly depending on impact and tag
🚀 Performance improvements
Removed hundreds of unnecessary log messages that were slowing the game
Fixed a bug that limited camera view distance to 10,000
Cleaned up duplicated objects at spawn
Better management of creature activity and animation when offscreen
🖥️ Graphic quality settings added
You can now adjust graphics via a new Quality menu:
Low / Medium / High
Fully scalable depending on your PC
Designed for future extensions (shadows, post-processing, resolution tweaks, etc.)
🔜 Coming next
Story cutscenes
Full controller support
AI that changes with the time of day and biome
Thanks for all your feedback and support!
Each comment shapes the future of Tawa: Lost in Time 🐭
See you in the jungle,
— Drex
Changed files in this update