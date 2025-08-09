Dev Log – Cycles, combat & optimization (August 5, 2025)

Tawa: Lost in Time – recent improvements

🌄 Dynamic day/night cycle tested!

A complete time system is now implemented:

Day lasts longer than night , to encourage exploration

Sunrise is set around 5 AM , sunset around 8 PM

The system also allows time speed control based on context or scene

This prepares the ground for future additions like:

Dynamic weather

Time-sensitive creature behaviors

🦖 Improved carnivore AI

Predators can now:

track Tawa for longer distances

chase him even after line-of-sight is lost

persist in the hunt if they’ve locked onto him

This creates more tension and survival pressure, while keeping encounters fair.

🧠 New stamina system

Tawa now has a stamina meter:

It decreases when sprinting or jumping

It regenerates slowly while standing still

You’ll need to think twice before sprinting blindly

💡 Tip: If you run at the wrong time, you may have no stamina left to escape the next predator...

🎬 Immersive new intro

A simple but atmospheric intro scene now sets the tone when launching the game.

Later, this will evolve into environment-driven cinematics to tell Tawa’s story without any dialogue.

🧱 Collision system fixed

Previously:

Some objects caused double collisions

Fallen trees had inconsistent interaction

✅ This is now fixed:

Collisions now behave more naturally

Contact points like jaws or heads react properly depending on impact and tag

🚀 Performance improvements

Removed hundreds of unnecessary log messages that were slowing the game

Fixed a bug that limited camera view distance to 10,000

Cleaned up duplicated objects at spawn

Better management of creature activity and animation when offscreen

🖥️ Graphic quality settings added

You can now adjust graphics via a new Quality menu:

Low / Medium / High

Fully scalable depending on your PC

Designed for future extensions (shadows, post-processing, resolution tweaks, etc.)

🔜 Coming next

Story cutscenes

Full controller support

AI that changes with the time of day and biome

Thanks for all your feedback and support!

Each comment shapes the future of Tawa: Lost in Time 🐭

See you in the jungle,

— Drex