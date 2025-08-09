 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Mafia: The Old Country Call of Duty® Battlefield™ 1
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 9 August 2025 Build 19538972 Edited 9 August 2025 – 12:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dev Log – Cycles, combat & optimization (August 5, 2025)

Tawa: Lost in Time – recent improvements

🌄 Dynamic day/night cycle tested!

A complete time system is now implemented:

  • Day lasts longer than night, to encourage exploration

  • Sunrise is set around 5 AM, sunset around 8 PM

  • The system also allows time speed control based on context or scene

This prepares the ground for future additions like:

  • Dynamic weather

  • Time-sensitive creature behaviors

🦖 Improved carnivore AI

Predators can now:

  • track Tawa for longer distances

  • chase him even after line-of-sight is lost

  • persist in the hunt if they’ve locked onto him

This creates more tension and survival pressure, while keeping encounters fair.

🧠 New stamina system

Tawa now has a stamina meter:

  • It decreases when sprinting or jumping

  • It regenerates slowly while standing still

  • You’ll need to think twice before sprinting blindly

💡 Tip: If you run at the wrong time, you may have no stamina left to escape the next predator...

🎬 Immersive new intro

A simple but atmospheric intro scene now sets the tone when launching the game.
Later, this will evolve into environment-driven cinematics to tell Tawa’s story without any dialogue.

🧱 Collision system fixed

Previously:

  • Some objects caused double collisions

  • Fallen trees had inconsistent interaction

✅ This is now fixed:

  • Collisions now behave more naturally

  • Contact points like jaws or heads react properly depending on impact and tag

🚀 Performance improvements

  • Removed hundreds of unnecessary log messages that were slowing the game

  • Fixed a bug that limited camera view distance to 10,000

  • Cleaned up duplicated objects at spawn

  • Better management of creature activity and animation when offscreen

🖥️ Graphic quality settings added

You can now adjust graphics via a new Quality menu:

  • Low / Medium / High

  • Fully scalable depending on your PC

Designed for future extensions (shadows, post-processing, resolution tweaks, etc.)

🔜 Coming next

  • Story cutscenes

  • Full controller support

  • AI that changes with the time of day and biome

Thanks for all your feedback and support!
Each comment shapes the future of Tawa: Lost in Time 🐭

See you in the jungle,
— Drex

Changed files in this update

Depot 3799841
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link