- The tooltip now appears on the closest item automatically, and the show button switches it on or off.
- The tooltip now stays fully inside the room, preventing it from being cut off when an item is near the arena’s edge.
- Reduced the number of gems found in chests during Trials.
1.0.7 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update