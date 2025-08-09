 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19538822 Edited 9 August 2025 – 12:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Adjust the collision volume of the water tower
Independent barracks tents are now only allowed to be set up on open ground
Fixed an issue where blueprint icons would disappear when zooming the camera while setting facility blueprints
Fixed an issue where data residuals after facility staff transfer caused crashes when loading saves
Fixed an issue where building area markers remained after canceling building mode
Fixed a crash issue when setting blueprints from the building menu opened outside of a stronghold center
Optimized the closing logic of the tutorial window
Redesigned vehicle interaction tutorial
Added a tutorial for using the combat map

