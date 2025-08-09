Adjust the collision volume of the water tower

Independent barracks tents are now only allowed to be set up on open ground

Fixed an issue where blueprint icons would disappear when zooming the camera while setting facility blueprints

Fixed an issue where data residuals after facility staff transfer caused crashes when loading saves

Fixed an issue where building area markers remained after canceling building mode

Fixed a crash issue when setting blueprints from the building menu opened outside of a stronghold center

Optimized the closing logic of the tutorial window

Redesigned vehicle interaction tutorial

Added a tutorial for using the combat map

