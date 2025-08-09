 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19538793 Edited 9 August 2025 – 12:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
●System: Fixed a bug where game UI interactions were triggered by mouse movements when the game was running in the background (e.g. with browser in foreground).
●System: Display format for player count: Current Players / Max Players.
●System: New Feature - Ricochet, projectiles automatically track the next target after impact.
●System: New Trait - Split, projectiles lose damage with each split.
●Beast Spirit: Ricochet - Weapon continues tracking the next target after triggering.
●Beast Spirit: Splitting Spirit, triggers additional projectiles upon activation.
●Enemies: Spawns at Difficulty 2, slightly reduced movement speed.

