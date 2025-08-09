●System: Fixed a bug where game UI interactions were triggered by mouse movements when the game was running in the background (e.g. with browser in foreground).
●System: Display format for player count: Current Players / Max Players.
●System: New Feature - Ricochet, projectiles automatically track the next target after impact.
●System: New Trait - Split, projectiles lose damage with each split.
●Beast Spirit: Ricochet - Weapon continues tracking the next target after triggering.
●Beast Spirit: Splitting Spirit, triggers additional projectiles upon activation.
●Enemies: Spawns at Difficulty 2, slightly reduced movement speed.
Optimize backend, integrate AI translation, new beast spirits
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update