New Additions:

Added new outfits to the Random Clothing Vending Machine: Swimsuit 4

Added new outfits to the Random Clothing Vending Machine: Swimsuit 5

Added new outfits to the Random Clothing Vending Machine: Casual Wear 19

Added new outfits to the Random Clothing Vending Machine: Sportswear 2

Optimizations:

Unlock the first challenge map by completing Chapter 1 on any difficulty.

Added map movement functionality to the minimap interface.

Optimized headshot effects for monsters and adjusted dismemberment/headshot sound effects.

Improved in-game tutorial with added visual cues.

Updated unlock conditions for some previously "N/A" weapon collectibles.

Increased the quantity of certain items (ammo molds) in Chapter 2.

Added a melee weapon (police baton) to Chapter 2, relocated from Chapter 3.

Increased the light range and intensity of shotguns.

Boosters can now be stacked.

Propellants can now be stacked.

Bottles can now be stacked.

Improved camera transition when grabbed by monsters.

Added documentation for primary and secondary weapon usage.

Optimized the acquisition location and guidance for the first melee weapon.

Fixes:

Fixed a bug where saving weapon crates in Chapter 4 could duplicate weapons.

Fixed an animation bug at the start of Chapter 5.

Fixed some map-related bugs in Chapter 5.

Fixed the FPS display issue in Chapter 5.

Other:

Added two additional outfit MOD slots in the dressing room interface for easier MOD selection and swapping.