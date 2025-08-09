 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19538685 Edited 9 August 2025 – 11:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-A puzzle involving an anvil should be much more stable than it was before. It was using an old input function.

Two puzzle adjustments:
- The triangle puzzle was rewritten so that the numbers are always next to the shapes. Sorry about this puzzle not being clear. I'm hoping this change preserves the intent but communicates the idea better.

-A note has been added to the goblin to clarify that "make conversation" means to make a speech bubble

Changed files in this update

