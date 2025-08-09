 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19538672 Edited 9 August 2025 – 21:32:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added support for Simplified Chinese and Brazilian Portuguese (thanks to Quantic Lab for the help!)

  • Improved game start flow UI, you can now select difficulty before starting each game,

  • Addressed multiple minor bugs

NOTE:
For Steamdeck users you will need to force the game to run via Proton rather than trying to run natively.
You can do this by selecting the games "properties" tab in your library and then under "Compatibility" check "Force the use of a specific Steam Play compatibility tool" and then you can choose specific proton version. We recommend Proton 9.

We appreciate this isn't the ideal way to launch your game on Steamdeck and are actively working to try and address this issue!

