So here’s the much awaited roadmap. We’ll have at least 1 update every month, up until the November's full release, combining both new content and QoL improvements. As always we will keep monitoring the community’s requests to adjust the roadmap. Keep in mind there is a number of other smaller features and improvements we plan on making, we just couldn’t fit those all here, so don't be alarmed if you don’t see these in the list.

And keep in mind this is the absolute minimum of the content that will be on release. And we still got more features we will be adding after the release. Thank you all for supporting this project. The feedback and engagement we have received has been a driving force for Xenopurge. Let us know if anything is unclear.

Additionally on this update you will find:

Changes/ New Fearures

Keybinding is now available for both Keyboard and Controllers.

Added a new female voice actor.

Balancing

Reduced the mine explosion delay so that it explodes before the enemy have a chance to leave the tile.