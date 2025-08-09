 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Mafia: The Old Country Call of Duty® Battlefield™ 1
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 August 2025 Build 19538667 Edited 9 August 2025 – 12:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

So here’s the much awaited roadmap. We’ll have at least 1 update every month, up until the November's full release, combining both new content and QoL improvements. As always we will keep monitoring the community’s requests to adjust the roadmap. Keep in mind there is a number of other smaller features and improvements we plan on making, we just couldn’t fit those all here, so don't be alarmed if you don’t see these in the list.

And keep in mind this is the absolute minimum of the content that will be on release. And we still got more features we will be adding after the release. Thank you all for supporting this project. The feedback and engagement we have received has been a driving force for Xenopurge. Let us know if anything is unclear.

Additionally on this update you will find:

Changes/ New Fearures

Keybinding is now available for both Keyboard and Controllers.

Added a new female voice actor.

Balancing

Reduced the mine explosion delay so that it explodes before the enemy have a chance to leave the tile.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2983411
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link