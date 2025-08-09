A lot of hotfixes and a new way to navigate quickly in the block codex.



Community Suggestions:

#6525 Alt-scrool on multi-shape wrap arounds shape selection

#6570 Mag-Lock event gate

#6569 Medbay event gate

#6546 Can close menu with tab.

#6526 Fuel renamed to Fluid



Bugfixes:

#6556 Inventory not working with children entity just after construction.

#6579 Fuel scoop renamed to fluid harvester

#6583 Glass Tetra and Hepta Not Mirroring Correctly

#6547 Cannot force fire on Space Police

Turret firing even when far from target

#6548 Space Police does not retaliate towards player

#6552 Timed missions are too short.

#6535 Codex item tooltip does not get properly cleared

#6551 Mission waypoints not properly cleared once a mission is completed

#6532 Pressing R on material shows paint menu instead of material

#6597 Conveyor shows max fluid rate

#6600 Pipe valve and logic conveyor cannot overlap hull