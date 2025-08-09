 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19538613 Edited 9 August 2025 – 11:13:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A lot of hotfixes and a new way to navigate quickly in the block codex.

Community Suggestions:
#6525 Alt-scrool on multi-shape wrap arounds shape selection
#6570 Mag-Lock event gate
#6569 Medbay event gate
#6546 Can close menu with tab.
#6526 Fuel renamed to Fluid

Bugfixes:
#6556 Inventory not working with children entity just after construction.
#6579 Fuel scoop renamed to fluid harvester
#6583 Glass Tetra and Hepta Not Mirroring Correctly
#6547 Cannot force fire on Space Police
Turret firing even when far from target
#6548 Space Police does not retaliate towards player
#6552 Timed missions are too short.
#6535 Codex item tooltip does not get properly cleared
#6551 Mission waypoints not properly cleared once a mission is completed
#6532 Pressing R on material shows paint menu instead of material
#6597 Conveyor shows max fluid rate
#6600 Pipe valve and logic conveyor cannot overlap hull

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Skywanderers Content Depot 711981
