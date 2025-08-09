 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Mafia: The Old Country Call of Duty® Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 August 2025 Build 19538593 Edited 9 August 2025 – 10:52:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update includes minor bugfixes and performance optimizations.

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit My Exercise macos Depot 1004331
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit My Exercise win Depot 1004332
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit My Exercise linux Depot 1004333
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link