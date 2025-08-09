We are pleased to announce the contents of the ver2.4.0 update. In this update, we have added default cards and fixed bugs. We look forward to your continued support of Dungeon Artifact.

New Implementation

New Card Implementation

We have added two cards for each character. With this update, we have completed the task of adding four cards to each character's default card pool, as mentioned in the previous update milestone.

Card Selection Speed Improvement

This feature addresses the issue of cumbersome processing when selecting multiple cards at once to choose their cost or target.

Selection can be performed using the following methods: Mouse: Right-click while hovering over the card selection.

Controller: Hold down the Select button while inputting left or right.

Spec Changes

"Spirit Form" Spec Change

"Spirit Form" ability reduces all damage to 1, but we have prevented 0 damage from increasing to 1 damage.

Mass Defect Specification Change

Mass Defect now requires payment of both MP cost and non-MP cost simultaneously. While this change has minimal impact, it was necessary to address an issue where paying the Mass Defect cost failed when sending a Super Conductor to the graveyard using Mass Defect's cost.

Card Reward Visual Changes

We added particles to the appearance of card rewards displayed in the dungeon to make them more noticeable.

“Myasma” Specification Change

We changed the trigger ability activation condition of “Myasma” to when a card is played from the hand.

Dungeon Camera Position Change Method

We synchronized the scroll amount with the mouse position. When you click, the camera no longer immediately returns to the center, but double-clicking the background outside of card processing will return it to the center.

Bug fixes

We have fixed an issue where card rewards could not be obtained when their position overlapped with the position of stairs in the dungeon.

We have fixed a bug where “Arc Tempest” was being discarded.

We have fixed a bug where “Metamorphosis” was being treated as an enemy-only card.

<Translated with DeepL>