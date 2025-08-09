Hello dear players,



We would like to share with you our plans for upcoming updates and give a summary of what we’ve implemented so far:

Upcoming Updates:

We know you're waiting for the multiplayer mode, but for now, our main focus is to improve the single-player experience and make the gameplay more lively;

House cleansing missions from evil spirits: You will be called by homeowners for help and will need to perform rituals to save their homes.

New “Cursed Hours” creatures: New creatures that attack during the night will be added.

Funeral Ceremonies: Relatives will attend the funeral and a proper burial ceremony will take place.

Sunday Mass: A highly requested feature where our priest leads a mass with the church community.

Multiplayer mode



Features and updates added so far:

You can share your feedback, report bugs, or send us your thoughts via our Discord server, QQ group, or Steam Discussions:

Steam Discussions: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2925970/discussions/

Discord Server: https://discord.gg/bsQFhKWyww

QQ Group: https://qm.qq.com/q/gQktkahIAw