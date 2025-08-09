 Skip to content
9 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello dear players,

We would like to share with you our plans for upcoming updates and give a summary of what we’ve implemented so far:

Upcoming Updates:

We know you're waiting for the multiplayer mode, but for now, our main focus is to improve the single-player experience and make the gameplay more lively;

  • House cleansing missions from evil spirits: You will be called by homeowners for help and will need to perform rituals to save their homes.

  • New “Cursed Hours” creatures: New creatures that attack during the night will be added.

  • Funeral Ceremonies: Relatives will attend the funeral and a proper burial ceremony will take place.

  • Sunday Mass: A highly requested feature where our priest leads a mass with the church community.

  • Multiplayer mode

Features and updates added so far:

You can share your feedback, report bugs, or send us your thoughts via our Discord server, QQ group, or Steam Discussions:

Steam Discussions: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2925970/discussions/
Discord Server: https://discord.gg/bsQFhKWyww
QQ Group: https://qm.qq.com/q/gQktkahIAw

