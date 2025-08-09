 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19538444 Edited 9 August 2025 – 10:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Items (green), enemies (red), and hazards (yellow) are now displayed on the wide map.

A confirmation screen has been added when selecting "Exit Game" to close the game.

Some item descriptions have been updated (Warp Muffler, Deflection Armband).

While moving between floors, hunger will not increase and HP will not recover.

The enemy appearance indicator has been removed, and now indicators only appear when hazards emerge.

Fixed a bug related to item usage images.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3716381
  • Loading history…
