Items (green), enemies (red), and hazards (yellow) are now displayed on the wide map.
A confirmation screen has been added when selecting "Exit Game" to close the game.
Some item descriptions have been updated (Warp Muffler, Deflection Armband).
While moving between floors, hunger will not increase and HP will not recover.
The enemy appearance indicator has been removed, and now indicators only appear when hazards emerge.
Fixed a bug related to item usage images.
