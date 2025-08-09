 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19538436
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  1. Random Supply Crate Bomb Damage Issue

    • Problem: Due to a damage detection issue, bombs from random supply crates could damage players.

    • After fix: Bombs will now only damage enemy units, and their range and damage have been increased.

  2. Black Screen Issue for Some Players on Game Launch

    • Solution: Try Launch the game using the “DX11 Compatible” mode.

Optimizations & Adjustments

  1. Adjusted the unlock conditions for the 2nd and 3rd mechs.

  2. Optimized enemy stats in the first map.

Thank you, Survivors, for all your feedback and suggestions. We will continue to fix and optimize the known issues in future updates.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3586421
