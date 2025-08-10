Hey everyone!

Thank you all for your amazing support since the launch of Artis Impact! I've been working hard to iron out some wrinkles and make your adventure with Akane even more enjoyable. I've just rolled out patch ver. 1.03, which includes some important fixes and balance adjustments.

Here's what's new:

Translation Touch-ups: Fixed some missing translations in Traditional Chinese and improved the text for the Indonesian and Russian versions.

Bunny Quest Fix: Fixed an issue in the Bunny Quest where the bear event wouldn't trigger if you skipped buying the rabbit initially. The caged fox event will now correctly initiate.

Meiji Spa Sequence: You'll now need to visit your room at Meiji Spa at least once before entering the hot spring. This should prevent any sequence breaks related to the Room-Tsuki questline.

Traveler Paul's Great Escape: Fixed a bug where you could get stuck with Traveler Paul in Akane’s room if you broke the door while he was visiting. He can now leave without issue!

Hidden Ending More Accessible: I've lowered the Respect requirement for the hidden ending from 28 to 21. While the max achievable Respect is still over 30, this change should make the special ending easier to unlock.

Text & Dialogue Cleanup: I've polished various in-game texts for better consistency and clarity.

Doomgazer Drops: Corrected a bug where defeating the Doomgazer too quickly would prevent it from dropping its loot.

Removed Skillbook: The Arts - Unmatched 3 skillbook has been removed from Frostwood B.

Snow Gorigo Encounter Rate: Snow Gorigo now has a fixed 20% encounter rate when using Map Exploration at the Meiji Spa.

Post-Game Travel Fixes: Resolved a strange teleportation bug with the Lith Shuttle Bus at Mount Yukiho and the Hover in the Plains during Post-Game.

Immortal Bosses: Fixed a bug causing some bosses to lose their immortality state after retrying the battle.

New Game+ Skill Transfer: I’ve fixed an issue where learned skills weren't carrying over to New Game+. Please Note: This fix applies to new playthroughs started after this patch. If your current NG+ save is affected, please email me your save file (and let me know the slot number) at satukiloimba@gmail.com, and I'll fix it for you manually.