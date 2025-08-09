- Optimization of 3D objects: added reduction in rendering quality at a large distance.
- Fixed several bugs.
- Added the ability to skip both cutscenes at the beginning of the game (but I do not recommend you do this, there is a plot!)
Optimization patch
