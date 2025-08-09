New Features:
Shops!
Auctions! (for shops)
(more info in a dedicated post soon OR jump in game and find them!)
Bugfixes:
* the windows for different city buildings would remain open after you went to the world view and then came back to the city view.
* entering building placement mode and then opening the world map would result in the building shadow hanging around in the world view
* the list of previous automated trade runs would not show up correctly.
* price sheets would sometimes not show up in the list of files you can load.
* ships right on the edge of the map could fail to detect if they're near the shore or not
* decision making for the ship to show when multiple ones are on the same tile would sometimes fail
QoL:
* when changing a Mayor's last goal, the goal selection window no longer disappears if you open some other window.
