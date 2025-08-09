 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19538368 Edited 9 August 2025 – 10:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- added recharging of laser weapon + visualization
- bugfix: blocked shop UI when updating the resource collector tower
- bugfix: buying a tower should not be possible when already carrying a tower

