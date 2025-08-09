 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19538362 Edited 9 August 2025 – 09:46:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

G'day Rat Racers.

This update contains visual bugfixes and an updated game manual:

  • Fixed a visual bug where particle effects on Rats' hover bikes in the Main menu were misaligned

  • Fixed Players 2-4's Rats' hover bikes having no particle effects at all.

  • Updated the Game Manual:

    • Updated the "How to start a Splitscreen Race" section of the manual to describe the new player join system.

    • Updated the Troubleshooting section to add one new issue and remove a now-resolved known problem with Splitscreen multiplayer.

