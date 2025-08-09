G'day Rat Racers.
This update contains visual bugfixes and an updated game manual:
Fixed a visual bug where particle effects on Rats' hover bikes in the Main menu were misaligned
Fixed Players 2-4's Rats' hover bikes having no particle effects at all.
Updated the Game Manual:
Updated the "How to start a Splitscreen Race" section of the manual to describe the new player join system.
Updated the Troubleshooting section to add one new issue and remove a now-resolved known problem with Splitscreen multiplayer.
Changed files in this update