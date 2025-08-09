 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19538332 Edited 9 August 2025 – 09:32:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Increased spawn probability for all elite Wyverns
* Increased gold rewards for defeating all elite Wyverns
* Added an informative message when attempting to read the same book twice: "You have already read that book"
* Added information about a legendary artifact in the Wyverns questline
* Fixed typos in the Wyverns questline
* Damage-over-time (DoT) effects now break mesmerize (mezz) effects
* Fixed a bug where enthralled mobs sometimes returned to 100% HP after breaking mezz
* Increased respawn time for Frost Liches
* Slightly reduced difficulty of Winterforge bosses
* Decreased mercenary extra cost per Veteran Level from 15 to 10

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2241381
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2241382
  • Loading history…
