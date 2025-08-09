 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19538313 Edited 9 August 2025 – 10:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Increase the attack range of the sword

  • Enhance the special effects

  • Optimize the controller vibration

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3319151
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3319152
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3319153
  • Loading history…
