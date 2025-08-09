- The total gold amount for merchant achievements now counts towards achievements.
- The shark in the sunken city now turns more sharply, eliminating the risk of wet bait.
- The information for the key you need to hold down to surrender was missing from the screen. This has been fixed.
Hotfix - 1.1.9
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Captain Bones Content Depot 951821
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update