9 August 2025 Build 19538312 Edited 9 August 2025 – 09:26:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- The total gold amount for merchant achievements now counts towards achievements.
- The shark in the sunken city now turns more sharply, eliminating the risk of wet bait.
- The information for the key you need to hold down to surrender was missing from the screen. This has been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Captain Bones Content Depot 951821
