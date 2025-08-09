Here is the first update for Noir Lords, where some small errors and bugs were caught thanks to you!
What’s New:
Chinese Localization: Previously, the Chinese translation wasn’t working. Now it’s fully functional.
Pack Page Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where packs could be accidentally opened during the page’s closing animation.
Side Mission Inventory Limit: Sending an agent to a side mission could let you exceed the inventory limit. This has been fixed.
1st Update: Hotfix 001
