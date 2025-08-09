 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19538290 Edited 9 August 2025 – 14:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Here is the first update for Noir Lords, where some small errors and bugs were caught thanks to you!

What’s New:

Chinese Localization: Previously, the Chinese translation wasn’t working. Now it’s fully functional.

Pack Page Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where packs could be accidentally opened during the page’s closing animation.

Side Mission Inventory Limit: Sending an agent to a side mission could let you exceed the inventory limit. This has been fixed.

