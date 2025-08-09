First and foremost; this update took way too freaking long to get released. It suffered from a massive amount of feature creep, and stuff kept getting piled on. This is obviously on top of the map expansion, which as the past updates have shown, always take me exponentially longer than any other type of update. I'm still not great at map making, but I'm tryin'.

Unfortunately, if I don't release the update today due to impending family obligations, it would be sitting around for an extra 10 days with very little work getting done, so I'm going to do the typically DeadPoly thing and release it before it's completely ready. I've spent essentially my entire child's summer break working nonstop, which doesn't feel great knowing school is around the corner. I'm not saying that for any form of sympathy or leeway on the update being half baked at all, just trying to be transparent with all of the amazing players of DeadPoly.

I know this update has been in the pipe for a long freaking time, and it's still not finished, but I'd rather get it out there than not. It is still Early Access after all, right?

Additions

Garden City has been expanded (interiors soonTM),

Areas now have names and display when entering,

Vehicles have been completely rebuilt from the ground up,

You must now defend your base against zombies,

Character Traits have been added (top of inventory screen),

Character Stats have now been fully integrated with all gameplay elements and leveling up should feel more rewarding,

Sitting in chairs has been added,

Beds can now be used to sleep through the night,

Time of Day now saves when exiting,

Swimming,

Water areas have been added,

Fishing has been added,

Cooking has been added,

UI Overhaul,

All salvageable items can now be salvaged directly in your inventory (will require tools in the future),

Deer now have randomized rack counts which are rewarded when harvesting and give more resources based on size,

Highlight outline for interactable objects,

Full auto indicator under the ammo display on UI,

You can no longer mantle if you're falling beyond a certain speed,

Right click in the crafting menu now attempts to craft a max stack without a confirmation,

Interact menu on objects is now UI bound rather than existing in world space for performance reasons,

Name of killer for PvP has been added to the death screen,

Player statistics for distance, zombie kills, and deaths are now being tracked, more on the way,

You can now cycle through Base Claim Flag colors,

Hotkey for Ready Stance added,

Option for Toggle Lean with guns added,

Hide Helmet option finally works,

Destroyed arms now increase recoil significantly,

Bullet drop, velocity, and more added to guns,

Guns now eject casings when shooting,

Added Sewing Machine and curtain craftables,

Added bulletproof glass barricade

Changes

Buildable and placeable objects now have transparency while being built,

Changes to world objects and how they save (they will respawn on first startup),

Damage dealt to destroyed limbs has been significantly increased,

Fall damage has been increased,

Damage from dehydration and starving has been increased significantly,

Character should no longer crouch, roll, or switch to walking while inventory is open,

Character momentum has been reduced (character is more snappy to movement input),

Impulse movement on begin sprint has been reduced,

Air drops should no longer despawn while players are near them,

Scope reticles should now be much more usable in all scenarios,

Adjustments to camera follow speed and distance,

Game should no longer mute when not in focus,

Player taking damage sounds should now have a small delay before playing again rather than playing every time damage is taken,

Character no longer grunts every time you melee,

Punching damage can no longer onehit zombies (any weapon item equipped will now deal more damage than punches as well),

Melee weapons now have an increasing chance to onehit zombies based on their damage,

Shadows from the sun now update more smoothly,

Zombies now provide Intellect XP when searching,

Muzzle flare when shooting guns is now attached to the weapon,

Base claims can no longer overlap,

Higher magnification scopes no longer significantly reduce recoil,

MedKit no longer repairs fractures or destroyed limbs (must use Splint and Surgical Kits, both craftable),

You can no longer do many actions while out of stamina or while using items,

Full Auto guns speed has been slightly reduced,

Split stack now defaults to half of the stack

Bug Fixes

Fixed crafting bug that could cause newly crafted items to disappear until relogging,

When loading in to a map, if you've fallen below the map, it should assist in choosing a new location (log out if you fall after spawning it, then log back in, and it should move you),

Craft menu now defaults to max stacks for items that craft in multiples like Cornmeal,

Multiple fixes to the general save system,

Salvager has been fixed to no longer have broken slots,

Character body should now stay where it died,

Fixed multiple bugs with the Base Claim and building restrictions,

Resolved image issues with guns in the action bar,

Fixed bug when trying to move a rotated item slightly around overlapping itself not working

Looking Forward to the Future...

MASSIVE hordes are on the way - you'll soon be fighting zombies in the thousands once I have all of this up and running. Really excited about this, honestly. I feel it's one of the most fun parts about playing a zombie apocalypse game, and I'm excited to see how much further I can push the zombie counts. It's going to be a blast. Testing has gone well so far, but still quite a bit more testing to go.

Reputation system with all the NPCs is coming along nicely. A vendor / NPC rework is on the horizon which will bring reputations with factions and rewards for gaining said reputation. Making the NPCs a little bit more alive than just sitting in the same spot all the time will be good.

Garden City interiors are still in progress, but I intend to completely finish this up (including the newly expanded areas) during the next few updates.

Electricity system is getting a bit of an upgrade which will link in to the base claims rather than having their own radius. Objects using electricity will add draw to the generator system, which will have a cap based on amount and strength of the generators.

Farming is getting an upgrade which will finally bring in seeds and picking what you're growing.

More items of every type are on the way. Collectibles, guns, gun parts, building parts, and more.

Some PvP balance passes are in the works, along with some PvP-specific features.

Character models are going to be swapped to the new Synty modular characters once the new skeleton is released for them. I know the current (new) character models aren't a super big hit with most players, so I'm planning on moving over to a better looking, more customizable character. I'll have more info on this once Synty releases them.

Thanks again to everyone for providing feedback, and waiting patiently for this update! More to come ASAP. No more huge gaps in updates for the foreseeable future.