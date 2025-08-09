 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19538269 Edited 9 August 2025 – 09:32:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Corrected typos in certain scenarios.
  • Fixed an issue where achievements could not be unlocked in certain environments. (If you have already completed all scenarios but have not unlocked the achievement, please update the game and open the title screen to receive it.)

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 1806331
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 1806332
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 1806334
  • Loading history…
