9 August 2025 Build 19538245
Update notes via Steam Community

Attention, everyone: it’s time for the world to end.

🌱 Ver. am9

Early Access has begun. The game is playable all the way to the ending.

Details on content not yet implemented in the Early Access version are listed on the store page.

We’ve already received feedback and watched livestreams, leading to updates. The current version is am9.01.

For now, we’ll continue making small fixes, and when the time is right, we’ll update to the full release version. Your feedback is always welcome!

*Streaming, Let’s Plays, and fan works are completely unrestricted. You do not need to share any of the revenue generated from them.

Enjoy your journey through the end.

Changed files in this update

