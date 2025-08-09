Today’s update includes several changes based on feedback.
AchievementsSince it became possible to generate Metal Minos in Training Mode, the achievements of Metal Minos is now too easy to unlock.
So, these achievements can no longer be unlocked in Training Mode.
Training(1) You can now add Minos to Hold.
(2) You can now place (not only Garbage Blocks but also) any colored Minos on the map. Please click the piece of the color you need before you draw with it.
(3) You can now take Minos from the Next queue.
ControlsIn “Other Settings,” we have added a special option to swap the assignment so that the rotate / counter-rotate keys correspond to “Back / Confirm” in menus instead of “Confirm / Back.”
That’s all for this update.
If you have any feedback, please let us know.
We are also accepting suggestions for improvements on the official Discord for "東方凸凹遊戯," so feel free to join if you’re interested!
That’s it for now — we’ll keep working hard towards the next update!
