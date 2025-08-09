 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19538198 Edited 9 August 2025 – 09:19:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello adventurers!

We've prepared a quick hotfix to resolve players crashing in 01-BOSS in version 1.0.8.

With this new update, players should be able to progress through 01-BOSS smoothly.

In case you've missed it, check out the patch notes for v1.0.8 here:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2650730/view/532106189043925209?l=english

We're sorry for the inconvenience caused!

Patch v1.0.8a Notes

Bug Fixes

  • (!!) Fixed an issue caused by a recent fix where the third round of 01-BOSS minigame could not be completed, and crashes in online play.

As always, thank you for playing SEDAP! and please continue to support us!

Facing any bugs or issues? Submit them on our Steam "Bug Reports" sub forum, or ping us on our Discord channel!

