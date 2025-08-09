 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Mafia: The Old Country Call of Duty® Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 August 2025 Build 19538184 Edited 9 August 2025 – 08:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Fixed an issue where when playing on a controller, the keyboard icon was superimposed on the controller icon and you couldn't see much.
-Fixed an issue where when skipping a cutscene in a quest, some of the elements wouldn't disappear.
-Fixed an animation issue when a player descends a hill.
-Fixed an issue where the mountain wouldn't appear in an advertisement in the town.
-Fixed a bug that showed the real cutscene when defeating a boss in a dojo.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2899301
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link