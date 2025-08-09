-Fixed an issue where when playing on a controller, the keyboard icon was superimposed on the controller icon and you couldn't see much.
-Fixed an issue where when skipping a cutscene in a quest, some of the elements wouldn't disappear.
-Fixed an animation issue when a player descends a hill.
-Fixed an issue where the mountain wouldn't appear in an advertisement in the town.
-Fixed a bug that showed the real cutscene when defeating a boss in a dojo.
