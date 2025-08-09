Changed the slot machine loot drop logic from providing a variable to location to directly writing the position, converting location to transform instead of using set transform, attempting to fix the issue of items not dropping.



Attempted to fix a bug where the giant door could crush the player and destroy the player character’s information.



Fixed the issue of the giant cube causing armor collision problems.



Fixed the cloud save bug. However, if you have previously attempted to sync on a new computer, you need to manually delete your save files for the fix to take full effect.

Save folder: C:\Users\(Your Username)\AppData\Local\UncannyLabyrinth\Saved\SaveGames



Redesigned collisions for many objects that were using complex collision as simple collision, as this often caused clipping issues. This large-scale optimization reduces the chance of clipping.



