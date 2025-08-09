 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Mafia: The Old Country Call of Duty® Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 August 2025 Build 19538093 Edited 9 August 2025 – 09:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changed the slot machine loot drop logic from providing a variable to location to directly writing the position, converting location to transform instead of using set transform, attempting to fix the issue of items not dropping.

Attempted to fix a bug where the giant door could crush the player and destroy the player character’s information.

Fixed the issue of the giant cube causing armor collision problems.

Fixed the cloud save bug. However, if you have previously attempted to sync on a new computer, you need to manually delete your save files for the fix to take full effect.
Save folder: C:\Users\(Your Username)\AppData\Local\UncannyLabyrinth\Saved\SaveGames

Redesigned collisions for many objects that were using complex collision as simple collision, as this often caused clipping issues. This large-scale optimization reduces the chance of clipping.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2812671
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link