- add default names "noob"+ `randomNum`
- fix swapping in duels
- remove splash screen
- fix some spawn errors and duplicate services on login screen (which may help with those stuck in statue)
- reduce errors on server
- fix duel countdown UI shooting
- remove the crew_ when logging in
- fix 5v5 popup
quick patch for playtest
