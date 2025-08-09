 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19538008 Edited 9 August 2025 – 09:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- add default names "noob"+ `randomNum`
- fix swapping in duels
- remove splash screen
- fix some spawn errors and duplicate services on login screen (which may help with those stuck in statue)
- reduce errors on server
- fix duel countdown UI shooting
- remove the crew_ when logging in
- fix 5v5 popup

