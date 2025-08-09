Previously, when the stored resources exceeded the maximum limit, the amount was forcibly reduced to the limit. This caused inconvenience, as players had to make multiple withdrawals from the bank if they had a large amount stored.

Thanks to a player’s idea, you can now hold more resources than the maximum limit, removing this inconvenience. While at the maximum cap you will no longer gain additional resources, you can still withdraw from the bank and hold resources above the limit to use them freely.

We are also aware of an issue where, after several hours of play, adventurers sometimes stop during combat or thieves fail to spawn in defense battles even though enemies remain. I have been playing for hours myself to track down the cause, but have not yet been able to reproduce it. I will continue investigating.

For now, I have added a temporary fix to the relevant code in an attempt to prevent this bug from occurring.

I apologize for any inconvenience this has caused and truly thank everyone who continues to play and support my humble game 🥹