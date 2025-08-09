 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Mafia: The Old Country Call of Duty® Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 August 2025 Build 19537901 Edited 9 August 2025 – 08:13:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Optimized the deck-building menu.

  • Fixed a freeze on Steam Deck.

  • Fixed card bugs and the cost of the hero ability.

  • Added a line to the ending of the quest with Augustina.

  • Added the “zzz” indicator for cards that cannot act.

  • Improved voice acting.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3580111
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link