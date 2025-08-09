Optimized the deck-building menu.
Fixed a freeze on Steam Deck.
Fixed card bugs and the cost of the hero ability.
Added a line to the ending of the quest with Augustina.
Added the “zzz” indicator for cards that cannot act.
Improved voice acting.
A small update
