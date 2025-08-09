New Keyboard Targeting System

The way this worked before was that it cycled through the closest targets to you, but it was never fully accurate in that it was still biased to things that are closer to the top-left of the screen (Position 0,0) in the game engine.



This would mean that targeting would do this...

Even though both targets are equal distance from you and you are facing the enemy you want to target.



The new Targeting system takes into consideration the direction you are moving and facing. If there are no targets there, it considers targets to your left and right, and then your back.



It prioritizes Players and NPCs, the same way it has in the past, but now, when there are none, it also considers other Targetable objects such as Furniture, Map Items, Shopkeepers, Chests and Dialogue NPCs (Events)



You can hold the Target Key now to "Hover" your target.

I think you'll all really like how it helps you get your targets while moving as well!