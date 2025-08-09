This update brings a much needed rework of perhaps the oldest system in the game - Targeting.
Content
Added new Event Prize Shop Item
New Halloween Prize Item - Clown Mask
New Hairstyle - Jiang Premium Hairstyle
Added Green Ducky Bucket Hat
Added Maki Sushi Hat Recipe to Weaving
Features
New Keyboard Targeting System
The way this worked before was that it cycled through the closest targets to you, but it was never fully accurate in that it was still biased to things that are closer to the top-left of the screen (Position 0,0) in the game engine.
This would mean that targeting would do this...
Even though both targets are equal distance from you and you are facing the enemy you want to target.
The new Targeting system takes into consideration the direction you are moving and facing. If there are no targets there, it considers targets to your left and right, and then your back.
It prioritizes Players and NPCs, the same way it has in the past, but now, when there are none, it also considers other Targetable objects such as Furniture, Map Items, Shopkeepers, Chests and Dialogue NPCs (Events)
You can hold the Target Key now to "Hover" your target.
I think you'll all really like how it helps you get your targets while moving as well!
Added Legacy Target option in the settings
HUD Buttons now fade out when you're focused on the game to give you more game
Added Systems to allow Game Artists to securely download existing game assets
Permissions System now allows for setting default permissions
Read-only Game Editor Access Permission Added
Added feature to make buffs that don't appear on target window
Added Melee Attack Sounds
Added Item Drop and Pick up Sounds
Added Leave Event Custom Script for exits of Event Maps
Changes
Improved Item Pickup Responsiveness when Charge Chakra and Item Pickup are on the same keybind
War Armor now has a dedicated female sprite
Improved layout of Kage and Daily Login HUD buttons
Buff Icon is now used on Jutsu Description window if it's a buff
New & Improved Demon Claws Item Icon
Players now breathe faster when they are in unrested state
Added Sound Effects for throwing tools
Changed Lightning Senbon Technique casting sound
Changed Poison Senbon Technique casting sound
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue with NPC Chat Bubbles causing game client to hang or crash
Substitution Techniques no longer appear in target window
Improved Client-side prediction for projectiles with static NPCs
Fixed layout of multiple buffs on target window stacking vertically instead of horizontally
Added more fail-safes to players potentially getting stuck on logout
Code cleanup
