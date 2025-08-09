 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19537887 Edited 9 August 2025 – 07:59:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update brings a much needed rework of perhaps the oldest system in the game - Targeting.

Content

  • Added new Event Prize Shop Item

  • New Halloween Prize Item - Clown Mask

  • New Hairstyle - Jiang Premium Hairstyle

  • Added Green Ducky Bucket Hat

  • Added Maki Sushi Hat Recipe to Weaving

Features

  • New Keyboard Targeting System
    The way this worked before was that it cycled through the closest targets to you, but it was never fully accurate in that it was still biased to things that are closer to the top-left of the screen (Position 0,0) in the game engine.

    This would mean that targeting would do this...

    Even though both targets are equal distance from you and you are facing the enemy you want to target.

    The new Targeting system takes into consideration the direction you are moving and facing. If there are no targets there, it considers targets to your left and right, and then your back.

    It prioritizes Players and NPCs, the same way it has in the past, but now, when there are none, it also considers other Targetable objects such as Furniture, Map Items, Shopkeepers, Chests and Dialogue NPCs (Events)

    You can hold the Target Key now to "Hover" your target.
    I think you'll all really like how it helps you get your targets while moving as well!

  • Added Legacy Target option in the settings

  • HUD Buttons now fade out when you're focused on the game to give you more game

  • Added Systems to allow Game Artists to securely download existing game assets

  • Permissions System now allows for setting default permissions

  • Read-only Game Editor Access Permission Added

  • Added feature to make buffs that don't appear on target window

  • Added Melee Attack Sounds

  • Added Item Drop and Pick up Sounds

  • Added Leave Event Custom Script for exits of Event Maps

Changes

  • Improved Item Pickup Responsiveness when Charge Chakra and Item Pickup are on the same keybind

  • War Armor now has a dedicated female sprite

  • Improved layout of Kage and Daily Login HUD buttons

  • Buff Icon is now used on Jutsu Description window if it's a buff

  • New & Improved Demon Claws Item Icon

  • Players now breathe faster when they are in unrested state

  • Added Sound Effects for throwing tools

  • Changed Lightning Senbon Technique casting sound

  • Changed Poison Senbon Technique casting sound

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with NPC Chat Bubbles causing game client to hang or crash

  • Substitution Techniques no longer appear in target window

  • Improved Client-side prediction for projectiles with static NPCs

  • Fixed layout of multiple buffs on target window stacking vertically instead of horizontally

  • Added more fail-safes to players potentially getting stuck on logout

  • Code cleanup

Changed files in this update

