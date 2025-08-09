-Added a Prelude scene "Morningside Night" to set the tone for the events to follow. Players get to play as the White Werewolf at the beginning of the game :)

-Fixed an issue with the player jumping into any trigger volume that disables movement, where the player gets stuck in the air.

-Added a few more visual cues like glow and question marks to help guide the player to items of interest.

-Added 2 more save points in 'Mount Atrium' level

-Fixed Red Glide and bounce off character, where she then used to get launched higher in the level.

-Fixed Reds controls menu and tips when learning the end scene abilities.

-Added Red's Stats info when switching to Bo-Peep. Previously only had Bo-Peeps stats while playing as Red.