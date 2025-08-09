This major update to Zero Front begins the integration of new environment assets. The trees and rocks across the Farmland and Forest biome have been replaced with the work of the artist SquareAnon. They'll be working their way through more of the existing assets and enhancing new biomes.

A wave of new tier 4 parts has also been added. All of these parts are available in the 3rd Resistance Support selection of the Zero Front campaign. An additional 4th category containing only these parts has been added so you can easily pick them up and save them to your carry-over part selections.

1.5.8

New Parts

Added the RH04 Isseleis, a slow set of T4 legs with leg mounted guided missile pods.

Added the GT02 Tsumani, a heavy T4 weaponized armature with a rotary cannon and should mounted guided missile pod.

Added the WV04 Fighting Frog, a heavy T4 torso with a chainable rocket jump.

Added the WS02 Reaper, a T4 laser scythe capable of long sweeping attacks.

Added the GT04 Super Squall, a T4 mounted cannon with twin rotary barrels that never needs to reload.

Added the GY01 Striker, a T4 weaponized shield with a laser saw rim and forward missile battery.

Added the HL03/R Saturn, a T4 lance with integrated thrusters that propel the wielder when set.

Major Features

Replaced environment assets in the Forest and Farmland biomes.

Rebalanced all weapons around the staples of their type and rarity. Average weapon strength should remain roughly the same but the variance from the average is reduced.

Minor Features

Added an additional part selection to the 3rd mission resistance support featuring all new T4 parts.

Reworked the Granvir Controls menu with a scroll bar for builds with many controls.

Bug Fixes