- Added Steam offline login support. SPW can now be used normally without opening Steam. A "Steam Disconnected" prompt will appear in the title bar, with a "Retry" menu option available for reconnection as needed.
- Added support for the year in the FLAC tag "DATE".
- Added sticky header support for sorting songs by year.
- Improved album categorization.
1.5.21 EA
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3009141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update