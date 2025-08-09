 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19537811
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added Steam offline login support. SPW can now be used normally without opening Steam. A "Steam Disconnected" prompt will appear in the title bar, with a "Retry" menu option available for reconnection as needed.
  • Added support for the year in the FLAC tag "DATE".
  • Added sticky header support for sorting songs by year.
  • Improved album categorization.

