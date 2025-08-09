New Systems & Achievements Update
Final Update After the Comic Exhibition
New Content
Adventure Mode – Learn the basics of gameplay through this mode.
Goblin King – Challenge a slightly more difficult AI opponent.
Achievement System – Unlock achievements by completing specific challenges.
Balance & Optimization Adjustments
Millennium Zombie Cocoon: HP increased from 3 → 4
Magic Wand “Memory Unlock!”: Jellyfish can only summon up to 4
Fried Egg Jellyfish: ATK increased from 0 → 1
Gunslinger Dan Yakushiji: Removed “Rebirth”; “Cover Shot” now deals +1 additional damage
BOSS Ku: Mana cost increased from 6 → 7; removed “Boss Ku Aura”
Elf Shirayuki Tsuki: ATK decreased from 4 → 3
Xin Xili Can Save Lives: Mana cost increased from 2 → 3; effect changed to affect all allied units
Changed files in this update