9 August 2025 Build 19537750 Edited 9 August 2025 – 08:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Systems & Achievements Update

Final Update After the Comic Exhibition

New Content

  • Adventure Mode – Learn the basics of gameplay through this mode.

  • Goblin King – Challenge a slightly more difficult AI opponent.

  • Achievement System – Unlock achievements by completing specific challenges.

Balance & Optimization Adjustments

  • Millennium Zombie Cocoon: HP increased from 3 → 4

  • Magic Wand “Memory Unlock!”: Jellyfish can only summon up to 4

  • Fried Egg Jellyfish: ATK increased from 0 → 1

  • Gunslinger Dan Yakushiji: Removed “Rebirth”; “Cover Shot” now deals +1 additional damage

  • BOSS Ku: Mana cost increased from 6 → 7; removed “Boss Ku Aura”

  • Elf Shirayuki Tsuki: ATK decreased from 4 → 3

  • Xin Xili Can Save Lives: Mana cost increased from 2 → 3; effect changed to affect all allied units

Changed files in this update

