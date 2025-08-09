- Can enter TAB section directly from a town. While doing so, hovering over other towns on the map will highlight trade interactions. Items they sell will be underlined if the current town buys them, and items they buy will be underlined if the current town sells them.
- Defeated bosses are now dimmed on the map.
- Cargo finds that can't be gathered because of a goal handicap now notify the fact.
- Curiosities (gatherable question mark nodes) now add disorganized state.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed NPC bands sometimes getting stuck in nooks in impassable terrain.
- Fixed a bug that made it possible for specific towns to appear invisible.
