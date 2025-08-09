Update Log

Invitations can now specify a specific location.

Added a feature that allows you to preview how your character will look when purchasing clothing at the clothing store.

Fixed an issue with film clipping.

Fixed an issue with the fan dictionary displaying incomplete information.

Fixed an issue with the collar color display on round-neck shirts.

Fixed an issue with the music in the tamigotchi music game being too loud.

Fixed an issue with a large head showing at the end of tamigotchi.

Fixed an issue with bottle cap items showing through edges.

Fixed an issue with the display of table pet names when changing table pets.