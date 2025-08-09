 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19537709
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Log

  • Invitations can now specify a specific location.

  • Added a feature that allows you to preview how your character will look when purchasing clothing at the clothing store.

  • Fixed an issue with film clipping.

  • Fixed an issue with the fan dictionary displaying incomplete information.

  • Fixed an issue with the collar color display on round-neck shirts.

  • Fixed an issue with the music in the tamigotchi music game being too loud.

  • Fixed an issue with a large head showing at the end of tamigotchi.

  • Fixed an issue with bottle cap items showing through edges.

  • Fixed an issue with the display of table pet names when changing table pets.

  • Fixed the issue where the rose animation would turn into line art

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2957701
