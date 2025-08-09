 Skip to content
Major 9 August 2025 Build 19537697
Update notes via Steam Community

The world of Skull’s Impossible Quest just got a whole lot louder… and a whole lot more alive (well, undead). Every line of dialogue in the game now features fully voiced characters, bringing more personality, menace, and absurdity to your adventure!

What’s New

  • 🎭 Fully Voiced Characters – All major characters now have unique, high-quality voice acting powered by our custom ElevenLabs voice design.

  • 🦴 The Skull – Our fearless hero now speaks with a sharp wit, dry humor, and the occasional sarcastic jab at his foes.

  • 👹 Imp Companion – Your mischievous sidekick delivers fast-talking banter, impish taunts, and the occasional helpful tip (whether you want it or not).

  • 🪦 The Council – Three eerie undead voices speaking in unison, offering cryptic advice… or thinly veiled threats.

  • 🍖 Fatty Boss – Gluttony has a voice, and it’s loud, grotesque, and disturbingly proud of it.

  • 👑 Skeleton King – A regal, commanding tone echoing through his ancient hall of pillars.

  • 🎩 Ghoul Boss – Smooth, sinister, and theatrical—like a haunted gentleman hosting your demise.

  • ❄️ Zombie Viking Boss – Cold as the mountains he calls home, with the fury of an ancient war chief returned from the grave.

Why This Matters

  • Deeper immersion in the story

  • More memorable and distinct villains

  • Funnier, sharper banter between characters

  • Combat encounters that sound as epic as they feel

How to Experience the New Voices

  • Update your game to the latest version

  • Start a new adventure or load your current save

  • Turn up the volume, and let the voices guide… or haunt you

Changed files in this update

