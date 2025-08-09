Fixed an issue where the unit reassignment tutorial played repeatedly
Fixed an issue where residual data after unit reassignment prevented executing new tasks
Fixed an issue where residual data after cancelling a transport task prevented executing new tasks
Fixed a crash issue caused by clicking on the production task UI
Added a button to copy contents in the error dialog
Update-0.8.97
