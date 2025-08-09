 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Mafia: The Old Country Call of Duty® Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 August 2025 Build 19537626 Edited 9 August 2025 – 08:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue where the unit reassignment tutorial played repeatedly
Fixed an issue where residual data after unit reassignment prevented executing new tasks
Fixed an issue where residual data after cancelling a transport task prevented executing new tasks
Fixed a crash issue caused by clicking on the production task UI
Added a button to copy contents in the error dialog

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3924741
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link