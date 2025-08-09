 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19537598
Update notes via Steam Community

Game release of Pixel Dungeons!

A difficult 2d turn based puzzle game. Pickup bombs, push boxes, around, and navigate through 30 challening levels to reach the gold coin. Every step matters — when you move, enemies move. It’s easy to learn but gets challenging as you go.

  • Turn-based movement

  • 16-bit pixel art style

  • Drop bombs, unlock doors, pick up items

  • Different enemy types with unique patterns

  • Short levels with light puzzles

  • Singleplayer only

  • No time pressure, you play at your own pace

Are you up for the challenge?

Click Here!

