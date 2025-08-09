Game release of Pixel Dungeons!

A difficult 2d turn based puzzle game. Pickup bombs, push boxes, around, and navigate through 30 challening levels to reach the gold coin. Every step matters — when you move, enemies move. It’s easy to learn but gets challenging as you go.

Turn-based movement

16-bit pixel art style

Drop bombs, unlock doors, pick up items

Different enemy types with unique patterns

Short levels with light puzzles

Singleplayer only

No time pressure, you play at your own pace

Are you up for the challenge?