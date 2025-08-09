Game release of Pixel Dungeons!
A difficult 2d turn based puzzle game. Pickup bombs, push boxes, around, and navigate through 30 challening levels to reach the gold coin. Every step matters — when you move, enemies move. It’s easy to learn but gets challenging as you go.
Turn-based movement
16-bit pixel art style
Drop bombs, unlock doors, pick up items
Different enemy types with unique patterns
Short levels with light puzzles
Singleplayer only
No time pressure, you play at your own pace
Are you up for the challenge?