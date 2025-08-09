* Now supports 16:10 screen sizes.
Press the A button on the title screen to switch to a 16:10 layout. Some parts may not be fully functional yet.
* This feature is currently in testing. If you find any issues, please post them in the community.
* In conjunction with the 16:10 compatibility update, we have enabled name entry using only the mouse. This is to accommodate play on the STEAM DECK.
* When 清一色, 純全帯 and 三暗刻 overlap
While such an overlap of hand roles is theoretically possible, in practice, since the 1 and 9 tiles are missing to meet the Pure All-Straight condition, we have revised the system to exclude Three Concealed Pungs in such cases.
■ Aug.9th.2025 update
