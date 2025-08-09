 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19537515 Edited 9 August 2025 – 07:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Couple small things
  • Adding missing localization for weapon ranges
  • Fixed a crash when hitting the Game Over screen before wave 5
    • [*] Buff Hand of Justice to have unlimited pierce

    Changed files in this update

    Windows English Depot 3886221
    Linux Depot 3886222
